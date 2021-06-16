WVa group loses court case over bid to open charter school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Supreme Court has turned back a petition from a group hoping to open the state’s first charter school. School boards in Monongalia and Preston counties in November denied separate applications from the West Virginia Academy. The academy petitioned the high court to try to force the state Department of Education to approve the public charter application. But the justices ruled Tuesday the department has no authority under state law over the matter. Earlier this year lawmakers changed a 2019 law allowing for denied applications to be appealed to the state Board of Education. But those changes came after the academy filed its lawsuit in February.