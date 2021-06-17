After 9 years and $10M, Georgia spaceport nears FAA approval

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A coastal community in southeast Georgia hopes to soon find out whether the federal government will allow it to build a launch site for commercial rockets. Officials in Camden County have spent nine years and $10 million pursuing a license to operate the 13th licensed, private spaceport in the U.S. The FAA issued a final environmental impact study Thursday, and a decision on its license is expected next month. A local official says the Spaceport Camden project would lure business and tourists. Opponents worry failing rockets could rain debris on nearby barrier islands. A license doesn’t guarantee launches. More than half of private U.S. spaceports haven’t held a single licensed launch.