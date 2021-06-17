Berlin police force way to squatted building for inspection

BERLIN (AP) — Police have forced their way into a Berlin building occupied by squatters to enable a fire safety inspection that the building’s residents have resisted. The “Rigaer 94” squat is one of few such places left in Germany’s capital amid gentrification. It has been a regular flashpoint for clashes between left-wing militants and police over the years. In an effort to forestall such clashes this week, authorities banned demonstrations in the area from mid-Wednesday until Friday night. But police said officers were pelted with stones Wednesday while some people set up burning barricades. German news agency dpa says officers forced their way in on Thursday and were greeted with what appeared to be fire extinguisher spray.