China launches first crew to live on new space station

JIUQUAN, China (AP) — China has launched its first crewed space mission in five years, sending three astronauts to a new space station that marks a milestone in the country’s ambitious space program. The astronauts blasted off Thursday morning from the remote Jiuquan launch center in northwestern China. They are expected to arrive midafternoon Beijing time for a three-month stay on the first and core section of the station. They will carry out experiments, test equipment, conduct maintenance and prepare the station for receiving two laboratory modules next year. The mission brings to 14 the number of astronauts China has launched into space since 2003.