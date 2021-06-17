Chuck Mathena Center to host 2nd annual Food Truck Frenzy and Festival

PRINCETON, W.v. (WVVA) -- On Saturday, June 26th, the second annual Food Truck Frenzy & Festival will be back at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.

Live music will feature artists such as Jefferson Starship, Blessed Union of Souls, Transcendence, Anything But Human, and Shane Archer Reed.

Food trucks like the Shark Shack, Tacos de Marcos, R&J Concessions, Cooks Kettle Corn, and Twisted Sisterz BBQ & Catering will be providing food and refreshments.

The event will run from noon until 11 pm. Tickets are $15 when bought online and $20 at the door. Children 12 and under are free.

After last years cancellation due to the pandemic, Executive Director of the Chuck Mathena Center, Candace Wilson, is looking forward to the center's first large event in over a year.

"We want people to know that West Virginia's not dead below Charleston," said Wilson. "A lot of people do great things here concert-wise and we're trying to help tourism grow a little bit too. Give our community something important, something fun that's outside and that they all can be apart of."

