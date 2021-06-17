Cool this morning, but feeling near-normal by the afternoon

Another rain-free day is in store today as high pressure remains in control.

Expect a big temperature swing from this morning to this evening. Temperatures are starting off chilly in the 40s and lower 50s (30's in Burke's Garden!). Temperatures will warm into the low-mid 70s for much of the area today.

Tonight lows will be a few degrees warmer with most of the area in the 50s. Clear skies with calm winds will be present overnight.

High pressure remains in control to close the work week too so expect dry weather on Friday, but temperatures will be warmer with highs back in the 80s. Dew points will read in the 50s tomorrow, so overall still feeling comfortable for the most part.

Some clouds will start to build during the late afternoon/evening tomorrow. Some models are hinting at a stray shower tomorrow afternoon, but I think most of the precipitation will try to swing through after midnight (so heading into Saturday morning). A rumble of thunder or two may be heard especially for the northern half of our viewing area all thanks to an approaching cold front.

A couple of frontal systems nearby will try to interact with some tropical moisture from the gulf this weekend into early next week. This will bring a better chance for rain/storms along with humid conditions.

For now expect scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible on Saturday (may have a strong to severe storm for some). Doesn't look to be a total washout that day. Sunday, for now, brings a better chance for coverage of showers and storms and this trend will continue into Monday.