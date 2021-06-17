EU endorses Greece’s pandemic recovery spending plan

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s top executive has announced the bloc’s endorsement of Greece’s national spending plan for its share of the EU’s massive pandemic recovery fund. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the approval of Greece’s “recovery and resilience” plan during a visit to Athens on Thursday. The EU has earmarked $36.4 billion of the $940 billion recovery fund for Greece from 2021 to 2026. Von der Leyen called the fund “an exceptional response, of course for an exceptional crisis. We are reshaping our continent for decades ahead.” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country’s plan consists of “175 critical investments, works and reforms.”