Fayette County Sheriff’s Department searches for missing 16-year-old girl

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing teenager from the Scarbro area.

16-year-old Alayna Pennington was last seen yesterday morning, June 16, in the Scarbro market area.

Alayna was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and blue jeans. She is 5'6" and weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information pertaining to her location is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at (304)574-3590.