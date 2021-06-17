Fire-ravaged ship sinks, prompting Sri Lankan pollution fear

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A container ship carrying chemicals has sunk off Sri Lanka’s capital nearly a month after catching fire, raising concerns about a possible environmental disaster. The ship’s operator says the wreck of the Singapore-flagged X-Press Pearl is now sitting on the seabed. It says a salvage crew is at the site to deal with any debris and report any spill. The fire broke out on the vessel on May 20 when it was waiting to enter Colombo’s port. The Sri Lankan navy believes the blaze was caused by its chemical cargo, most of which was destroyed in the fire. There are concerns that a spill of remaining chemicals and oil from the ship could devastate marine life.