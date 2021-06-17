Heated debate before US Catholic bishops vote on Communion

U.S. Catholic bishops have debated heatedly over how to address concerns about Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, who continue to receive Communion despite supporting abortion rights. The issue is by far the most contentious agenda item at the virtual national meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Some said Thursday that a strong rebuke of Biden is needed because of his recent actions protecting and expanding abortion access. Others warned that would portray the bishops as a partisan force during a time of bitter political divisions. The meeting concludes Friday soon after an announcement of how the bishops vote on the issue.