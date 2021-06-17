How rising inflation rates may affect how you spend

Restaurants, grocery stores, and shops are all experiencing the current surge in prices. You're paying roughly five dollars more for every hundred dollars you spend. It isn't going unnoticed by people in the two Virginias. We talked with about the spike in inflation.

David Bishop says, "well, of course my natural reaction is just like anybody. I really don't like it when it goes up, but I really don't do anything different."

Theresa Brooks tries to save money when she can. "I try to coupon a lot, and then if the gas is going up, I try to fill up when it's not so high.

There's also "shrinkflation" that's inflation's ugly cousin. That's when companies use less product but keep the same price. Think, less potato chips in your bag or less toilet paper on your roll.

All of these factors are hitting the lower middle class and those on fixed incomes the hardest.

Dr. Safoora Collins is an economics professor from Concord University. Collins says consumers initial reaction may be to buy before the prices get too high, but that action will action contributes to price hikes.

"Because we get panicked, and we say it's getting more expensive let's go and buy it if we can store it, let's go and buy it. This action it creates more inflation, because remember, inflation is when demand goes above the supply."

Collins says that the markets will correct themselves, but that will take time.

" We need to let the businessmen find it profitable to invest in that market and produce more and more. Then supply increases and the price goes down, we need to be patient when we have inflation."

Experts say there is not a specific timeline for the market corrections to reduce inflation right now, but some estimates say it's not expected to improve till next year.