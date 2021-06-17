Independence wins thriller over Bluefield to advance to states

COAL CITY, W.Va (WVVA)- In a three and a half hour instant classic, the Independence baseball team edged out Bluefield 14-13 in Game 3 of Regionals.

It was a back-and-forth contest throughout. Bluefield would jump to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first, followed by Independence answering back the next half of the inning with 4 more runs. Then, after jumping to an 8-4 lead, Independence would tie the game in the 5th. a runner would score off of a wild pitch to give them the lead for the first time all day.

Independence would lead 1409 going into the 7th inning, but Bluefield would rally to score four runs and put the game within one. But Independence was able to escape the scare and win the game to move on to the state tournament.

The Patriots will play North Marion in the first round of the state tournament at 10:00 A.M. on June 25th at Power Park in Charleston.