Inquiry slams security faults before Manchester Arena attack

LONDON (AP) — A public inquiry into a mass attack at a 2017 Ariana Grade concert in northwest England has found that “serious shortcomings” by venue operators, security staff and police helped a suicide bomber who killed 22 people carry out his “evil intentions.” A retired judge said in a report issued Thursday that the 22-year-old attacker should have been identified as a threat by those in charge of security at Manchester Arena “and a disruptive intervention undertaken.” The judge says Salman Abedi still would have set off his knapsack bomb at the end of the concert, “but the loss of life and injury is highly likely to have been less.” Abedi also died in the explosion.