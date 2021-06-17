Resident: Junta burns Myanmar village in escalating violence

BANGKOK (AP) — Government troops have burned down most of a village in Myanmar’s heartland in an apparent attempt to suppress local resistance against the ruling military junta. Government-controlled media reported the fires were set by “terrorists” the armed troops were trying to arrests. Both sides call the other “terrorists.” The near-destruction of the village is the latest example of how violence has become endemic in much of Myanmar as the junta tries to subdue an incipient nationwide insurrection against its seizure of power. Images of Kinma village in Magway region show much of the village flattened by fire. A villager contacted by phone says only 10 of 237 houses remain standing.