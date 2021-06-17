Lordstown Motors reverses, says it has no firm truck orders

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Struggling electric truck maker Lordstown Motors says it doesn’t have any firm orders for its new pickups. This comes just days after its president said the company had enough binding sales to maintain production through 2022. Questions have been mounting about whether Lordstown has enough money to stay in business and about its previous claims that it already had presold 100,000 of its Endurance trucks. Company President Rich Schmidt said this week that Lordstown was on track to begin making the Endurance in the fall and had enough binding orders to keep going through 2022. But the company has since clarified those comments.