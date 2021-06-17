Man pleads guilty to shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rally

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A supporter of former President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to two felonies for firing his handgun into a carful of Black girls who were arguing with pro-Trump agitators near the Iowa Capitol last December. Michael McKinney pleaded guilty Wednesday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury, charges that carry up to 10 years in prison apiece. The state will dismiss four charges including attempted murder. McKinney will be sentenced Aug. 9. McKinney, of Saint Charles, Iowa, admitted that he intentionally fired into the girls’ vehicle. The 26-year-old Army veteran acknowledged that a 15-year-old was shot in the leg and seriously injured.