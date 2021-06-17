McMaster picks businessman to helm South Carolina Commerce

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has nominated longtime business executive Harry M. Lightsey III to serve as the next state commerce secretary. If confirmed by the state Senate, the 65-year-old Lightsey would succeed Bobby Hitt, who has been in office since 2011. Lightsey is a former executive at Bellsouth, AT&T and General Motors. The Princeton University and South Carolina School of Law graduate has also served as Board of Directors member for the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, Virginia.