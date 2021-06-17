Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he will not play at Wimbledon or at the Tokyo Olympics. The Spaniard says he made the decision after “listening” to his body. He says “the goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy.” Nadal reached the French Open semifinals last week but lost to Novak Djokovic. He has won the title at Wimbledon twice and also won the Olympic gold medal in singles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The 35-year-old Nadal says the fact that there are only two weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon “didn’t make it easier” on his body to recover from “the always demanding” clay-court season.