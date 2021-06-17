Remaining rain-free for rest of the work week; warmer temps tomorrow

Another rain-free day is in store today as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will continue to warm into the low-mid 70s for much of the area.

Tonight lows will be a few degrees warmer than last nights with most of the area in the 50s. Clear skies with calm winds will be present overnight.

High pressure remains in control to close the work week. So expect dry weather on Friday, but temperatures will be warmer with highs back in the 80s as a westerly/southwesterly flow builds in. Dew points will read in the 50s tomorrow, so overall still feeling comfortable for the most part. Humidity really spikes back up this weekend.

Some clouds will start to build during the late afternoon/evening tomorrow. Some models are hinting at a stray shower tomorrow afternoon, but I think most of the precipitation will try to swing through after midnight (so heading into Saturday morning). A rumble of thunder or two may be heard especially for the northern half of our viewing area all thanks to an approaching cold front.

We should dry out during the morning hours before more rounds of scattered showers build back in Saturday afternoon. Few isolated thunderstorms will work in. One of those storms could become strong or severe.

Scattered showers and storms are still possible on Sunday, but precipitation chances may change for that day as we are tracking tropical moisture. Right now it is in the Bay of Campeche, but will head to the north and make landfall along the Gulf Coast this weekend. This system will try to head close to home providing rain.

