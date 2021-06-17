Ridge Runner split doubleheader with OtterBots

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA)- Bluefield was back at Bowen Field on Thursday.

After falling to the Princeton WhistlePigs on Wednesday, the Ridge Runners got back to their winning ways with a 3-2 win in Game 1. Joshuan Sandoval knocked in the game-winning run in the 6th inning to take a 3-2 lead, and the Ridge Runner Never looked back. But after Danville jumped to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, Bluefuiled was unable to come back in Game 2, as the OtterBots won 10-3.

Bluefield will be back home tomorrow for Game 3 with Danville at 6:30 P.M.