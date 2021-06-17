The heat returns into Friday, followed by the humidity into the weekend

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern through the end of the work week, but will gradually slide east of our area into Friday. Tonight looks to bring calmer winds, clear skies, and cool temps again in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow, with high pressure sliding east, winds will shift more out of the south and west, bringing warmer air flow into the region. We should experience much warmer high temps on Friday, pushing into the 80s for most!

Stay hydrated and wear that sunscreen! Friday night, cloud cover will increase and we'll become muggy and unsettled. Lows will be mild, in the 60s. We could see a few showers/t-storms (mainly north of the I-64 corridor) beginning mainly after midnight Friday night. A few more showers and storms then look likely to pop up on and off throughout the day on Saturday. A few t-storms could be strong to severe, with at least the chance for torrential downpours and gusty winds. Stay weather aware!

We look see a few more hit-and-miss showers/storms into Sunday as well. Highs through the weekend will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, while lows will likely remain in the 60s. We look to be even more stormy into Monday as tropical moisture surges in and a cold front interacts with this air mass. Stay weather aware!