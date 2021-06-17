Turkey: Attack on pro-Kurdish party offices leaves 1 dead

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities say a gunman killed one person during an attack on the office of a pro-Kurdish party. The Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, said a gunman entered the building in Izmir province on Thursday morning, fired shots and attempted to set the office on fire. The provincial governor’s office said one person was killed. The office said a suspect was detained. HDP confirmed the shooting victim was a party employee. The HDP is the second-largest opposition party in Turkey’s parliament. The government has accused party members of supporting an outlawed Kurdish militant group. Thousands of activists, along with lawmakers and former party leaders, have been imprisoned. The HDP accused the government of provoking attacks.