UK government ‘ashamed’ at poor rape conviction rates

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government has apologized to rape victims for declining conviction levels, with senior Cabinet ministers saying they’re “deeply ashamed” by the downward trend in bringing sexual offenders to justice. The government’s Rape Review, published Thursday, said the situation was “totally unacceptable” and that authorities are determined to change it. Figures from the Crown Persecution Service showed that 1,439 suspects were convicted of rape or lesser sexual offenses in England and Wales in 2020. That’s the lowest level since records began, despite reports of rape to police almost doubling since 2015. The report set out recommendations such as reducing cross-examination of victims in court by conducting pre-recorded interviews.