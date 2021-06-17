UK records over 10,000 virus cases for first time since Feb

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s latest surge in coronavirus infections is gathering pace. New confirmed cases rose above 10,000 for the first time in nearly four months as a result of the spread of the more contagious delta variant. Government figures on Thursday showed another 11,007 cases were reported, the highest daily number since Feb. 19. The development cemented talk that the country with Europe’s highest virus-related death toll is in the midst of a third wave of the pandemic. The government’s chief medical adviser says the height of the current surge is “still uncertain” but that it “will definitely translate into further hospitalizations and, unfortunately, it will undoubtedly translate into further deaths.”