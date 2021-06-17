US Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women

A string of notable American women will appear on the U.S. quarter under a four-year program that begins in 2022. The U.S. Mint says its American Women Quarters Program will celebrate women’s accomplishments and contributions to U.S. history. Honorees chosen for the first year are: Maya Angelou, poet and author; Sally Ride, America’s first woman in space; Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief; Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood film star; and Adelina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement. Mankiller’s husband, Charlie Soap, thanked the mint for recognizing his late wife. He tells Indian Country Today the coin will inspire other Native Americans and “women everywhere.”