Weird ‘living fossil’ fish lives 100 years, pregnant for 5

Scientists have calculated that the coelacanth, a giant weird fish from the time of dinosaurs, can live to be 100 years old. Thursday’s study uses a standard age dating technique on the endangered tropical fish and finds they are much older than scientists had previously calculated. Also they figure that the males don’t become sexually mature until age 40 or so and females don’t until they hit the late 50s. Researchers conclude that the fish’s pregnancies last for about five years.