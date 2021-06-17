WHO warns of fresh Indonesia surge fed by virus variants

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president has ordered authorities to speed up the country’s vaccination campaign, while World Health Organization is warning of the need to increase social restrictions in the country. The warnings come amid a fresh surge of coronavirus infections caused by worrisome variants. The president said he has ordered an increase in the number of people vaccinated each day to 1 million by next month. He said Indonesia is currently vaccinating half a million people a day. Indonesia aims to inoculate more than 181 million of its 270 million people by March 2022, but authorities have only fully vaccinated 11.8 million people so far. Indonesia saw its number of confirmed new cases climb to nearly 10,000 a day on Wednesday.