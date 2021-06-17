Woman accused of setting fire to house with roommates still inside has hearing in Pineville

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) The case against a Wyoming County woman accused of setting a house on fire with her former roommates still inside is moving forward.



At a preliminary hearing in Pineville on Thursday, probable cause was found to move Bridget Cozort's case to the Grand Jury. She is charged with one count of first degree Arson and two counts of Attempted Murder.



Investigators with the state Fire Marshal's Office said Cozart had been staying at the house with two other women and was told to move out on May 21, 2021. Instead, police say she set fire to the living room curtains with the two other women still inside.



Both women fortunately were able to escape safely.



Cozart is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.