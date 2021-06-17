WVU joining coronavirus vaccine giveaway sweepstakes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is joining the coronavirus vaccine giveaway sweepstakes. WVU is offering an incentive program for students and employees who have verified they’ve received their COVID-19 shots. It’s intended to boost the number of students, faculty and staff who confirm their vaccine information. The university say it will commit to holding a large concert in the upcoming academic year if it reaches a 70% vaccine verification rate by Aug. 1. Among the freebies being offered are football and basketball student season tickets, wilderness trips and a dinner with WVU President Gordon Gee. Drawings will be held in July.