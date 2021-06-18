2 ex-Oklahoma County jail employees charged with felonies

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two former employees of the Oklahoma County Jail are facing felony charges in separate cases in which they are accused of allowing inmates to severely injure each other. The Oklahoman reports Michael Thomas Hughes is charged in Oklahoma County District Court with one count of felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following the Dec. 3 beating of an inmate at the hands of 11 other inmates. In a separate case this week, Martin Jacobs was charged in Oklahoma County District Court with one count of willful neglect to perform a duty of public trust or employment, a felony. Court records don’t indicate whether Jacobs or Hughes have an attorney who could speak on their behalf.