Abnormally dry conditions subside, as last week’s rainfall pays off

(WVVA) - Over the past month, abnormally dry conditions were drastically showing up across the two Virginias.

This was as we experienced the second driest spring in the last two decades.

Thursday, we learned that last week's significant amount of rainfall paid off in relieving those drier conditions. As the United States Geological Survey no longer has most of our area as abnormally dry.

Erik Taylor, who is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service tells WVVA that tropical rains this weekend should continue to help the situation.

"We have more tropical rain on the way for this weekend, so that is going to further help the situation if not maybe add some localized flooding concerns here or there. Which we saw last week with showers and storms across the region." Erik Taylor, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service

Taylor added the Climate Prediction Center shows that we will see slightly above normal rainfall over the next 8-14 days.