AP source: Bradley Beal commits to playing in Tokyo Olympics

Bradley Beal has committed to playing for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not been revealed publicly. Beal won a gold medal with USA Basketball 11 years ago at the Under-17 world championship, but this will be his first Olympic appearance. The Washington Wizards guard averaged a career-best 31.3 points this season. He’s a three-time All-Star and last week was announced as an All-NBA selection for the first time.