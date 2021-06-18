Aquarium to auction off chance to name 3 beluga whales

A Connecticut aquarium plans to auction off the chance to name three of its five recently arrived beluga whales to raise money for their care and to offset the cost of transporting them from Canada. Stephen Coan is the president and CEO of Sea Research Foundation, which operates Mystic Aquarium. He says the organization has teamed with the New York- based auction house Guernsey’s to hold a fundraising auction on Aug. 19 at the aquarium. Coan says there are guidelines on what the aquarium will allow the whales to be named. Nothing offensive and nothing involving corporate names will be allowed.