Back home, Orioles beat Blue Jays 7-1 behind Mullins’ 2 HRs

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered twice and Thomas Eshelman pitched effectively into the fifth inning to help the Baltimore Orioles snap their eight-game losing streak with a 7-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Mullins had three hits, including a homer to lead off the bottom of the first and a three-run shot that capped a five-run eighth for Baltimore. Eshelman, called up from the minors to make this start when the Orioles put Bruce Zimmermann on the injured list, held the powerful Blue Jays without a hit until Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered in the fifth.