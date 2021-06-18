Broadband expansion plan approved for Logan, Mingo counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials approved a $61.3 million broadband infrastructure plan to build fiber lines in Logan and Mingo counties. The Public Service Commission announced Thursday it approved the application from Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power. They plan to construct and install over 400 miles of fiber in the southern counties. About 15,200 unserved potential customers exist in the area, according to the commission. The companies will be allowed to recover project costs through a surcharge to customers’ bills. The surcharge for customers is expected to be less than 20 cents per month.