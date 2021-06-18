Skip to Content

Coast Guard: 4 rescued on sinking boat 32 miles off Virginia

4:28 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

WACHAPREAGUE, Va. (AP) — The Coast Guard rescued four people on a boat taking on water and sinking about 32 miles off Virginia’s Eastern Shore.After receiving a report via VHF-FM radio on Thursday, the Coast Guard dispatched boats and a helicopter from stations at Wachapreague, Chincoteague and Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A crew transferred a pump to the sinking boat and took the vessel under tow. Six hours later, the vessel was moored in Wachapreague, where it was later trailered. No injuries were reported.  

Associated Press

