County where Ahmaud Arbery slain hires Black police chief

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The coastal Georgia county where Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying raised an outcry over racial injustice has hired its first Black police chief. Glynn County commissioners voted Thursday for Jacques Battiste to lead an embattled department that some Georgia lawmakers tried unsuccessfully to abolish last year. Glynn County police made no arrests in February 2020 when three white men chased and fatally shot Arbery as he was running in their neighborhood. Charges came more than two months later after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case. Glynn County’s police chief at the time, John Powell, was indicted on unrelated malfeasance charges soon after Arbery was killed. Battiste spent 22 years as an FBI agent. He is currently a deputy constable in New Orleans.