Eriksen released from hospital after ‘successful’ operation

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital nearly a week after collapsing on the field during a European Championship match. The Danish soccer federation says Eriksen has been through a successful operation. Eriksen says “I am doing well under the circumstances.” Eriksen has been in the hospital since collapsing on the field during his team’s opening Euro 2020 match on Saturday. The Danish soccer federation previously said that Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device that can function as both a pacemaker and defibrillator.