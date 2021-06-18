First ever Juneteenth celebration is coming to the City of Bluefield on Saturday

BLUEFIELD W.VA. (WVVA) - There are several Juneteenth celebration events happening across the two Virginias. The City of Bluefield will have it's first even Juneteenth march and celebration on Saturday.

The march for that event will begin at the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge at 11 AM. The march will end at Chicory Square, which is where a program will be held at noon.

The program will feature numerous speakers, poets, music and food. Donald Kenyetta Hunt, who is the Social Action Chairman of Chi Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi is hosting the event.

Hunt told WVVA that he hopes the event will not only show the significance of Juneteenth, but also educate the youth on this day of celebration.

"It is very important to get the information out to the youth. The older people have known about this day. But (there is) a gap (in) the bridge between the older folks and the youth. I think it is very important for the youth to understand what this day is." Donald Kenyetta Hunt, Social Action Chairman of Chi Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi

Hunt added that the community is urged to come out and wanted to thank everyone involved in hosting Saturday's event.