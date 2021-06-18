Governor: GOP pick for public broadcasting brings ‘balance’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is defending his nomination of a Republican Party operative to a public broadcasting oversight board. Justice told the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Thursday that his nomination of Greg Thomas will bring “balance” and “diversity” to the board of the state Educational Broadcasting Authority. The appointment has prompted concern from at least one Democrat. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin says Thomas’ background doesn’t make him a good fit. Justice has been critical of media coverage of his failed proposal to lower income taxes. He made a previous failed attempt to eliminate state funding for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.