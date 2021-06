GATE CITY, V.A (WVVA)- The Graham G-Men boys soccer team is going to the state tournament.

In a game that came down to penalty kicks, the G-Men emerged victorious over Gate City. it was a scoreless match through two overtimes and a golden goal, but Graham was able to take a 4-2 advantage and win their region.

The G-Men will host their next opponent next week in the first round of the state tournament.