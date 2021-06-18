Growing steamy into the weekend; pop-up showers/storms possible

High pressure will continue to slide east of the region heading into the weekend, opening the door for more of a southwesterly wind flow over the next few days. We were noticeably warmer today, and we'll continue to grow steamy into the weekend.

Tonight, we'll see increasing clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms (mainly around and after midnight). Most of these storms look to be north of the I-64 corridor as an approaching cold front stalls just to our northwest. Showers/storms look to wrap up through sunrise Saturday morning.

Juneteenth is looking to bring to bring a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the 80s for most. Most will stay rain-free, but there is the slim chance we could see a few isolated pop-up showers/storms again Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, we look partly cloudy, muggy, and mild Saturday night with lows in the 60s.

Sunday will bring similar conditions for Father's Day, the Start of Summer (which technically begins at 11:32 at night), and WV Day! We'll be partly cloudy, warm and humid, and highs will reach the upper 70s-mid 80s for most. There is the chance we could see a pop up shower/storm or two Sunday as well, but a better chance of wider-spread rain will come Monday as a cold front finally swings into the area.

This front will be interacting with tropical moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico, but the possible future Tropical Storm heading inland shouldn't make a direct hit on our area.

Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!