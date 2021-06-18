Kentucky judge blocks parole board rule on new hearings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has temporarily blocked a new parole board policy that would give dozens of convicted murderers another chance at potentially cutting short their life-in-prison sentences. The temporary restraining order was issued this week by a circuit judge. It was requested by Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele. Cameron says the order blocks the Kentucky Parole Board from giving a new parole hearing to more than 40 prisoners previously ordered to serve out life sentences for such crimes as murder, rape and kidnapping. The Parole Board says it will comply with the court order.