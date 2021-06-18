Marshall sets October goal for choosing next president

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University’s Board of Governors has approved a timeline for naming a new president. The university says it hopes to have a new president named by October. Jerome Gilbert, who became Marshall’s president in 2016, announced in April that he is stepping down next year. Board chairman Patrick Farrell says the board wants to conduct an inclusive and transparent presidential search. Marshall has set up a presidential search website to keep the university community informed.