Mexico conservatives to sue over gay pride Twitter hacking

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A socially conservative Mexican political party is threatening legal action after someone hacked the Solidarity Encounter Party’s Twitter account and posted the gay pride banner and the slogan “Love is Love.” The party, whose slogan is “For Life And The Family,” is linked to evangelical churches and opposes gay marriage and abortion. The party said late Thursday it has recovered control of the account, which now appears without the tweets from earlier this week. It called the tweets “a lack of respect for our institution” and said “we will continue with legal action against whoever hacked our social media.”