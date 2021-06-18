MOVE’s ‘Minister of Confrontation,’ Consuewella Africa, dies

A longtime member of the Black organization MOVE and the mother of two children killed in the 1985 bombing of the group’s home in Philadelphia has died at 67. Consuewella Dotson Africa died Wednesday. A MOVE member says she died in a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus but doctors told the group that her condition deteriorated because of stress. In April, Consuewella Africa learned that an anthropology professor had held remains from the bombing believed to belong to one of her children. In May, the city said it had destroyed other partial human remains from the bombing but then reversed itself saying it had found them.