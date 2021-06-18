Myanmar extends detention of US journalist Danny Fenster

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar extended the detention of American journalist Danny Fenster for another two weeks, while the U.S. State Department urged that it be granted consular access to him. Online news and business magazine Frontier Myanmar, where Fenster is managing editor, said he faces a charge that carries a potential three-year prison term. It criminalizes spreading fear or false news and is used frequently against dissidents and journalists. The magazine said it did not know the reason for the charge. State Department spokesman Ned Price urged Myanmar to grant consular access to Fenster and said the department was gratified by the release of another U.S. journalist arrested on a similar charge in March.