Namibian chief who urged German reparations dies of virus

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — A prominent Namibian traditional leader, Vekuii Rukoro, the paramount chief of the OvaHererero people who led international legal battles to bring Germany to pay reparations for its genocide in the southern African country, has died of COVID-19. The secretary-general of the Ovaherero/OvaMbanderu and Nama Council, Mutjinde Katjiua, told The Associated Press that Rukoro died early Friday. Rukoro, who was elected Paramount Chief of the OvaHerero in 2014, represented both tribes in the international legal cases. Rukoro and other traditional chiefs have accepted Germany’s offer of compensation but said it should be improved through further negotiations, while some other traditional leaders have rejected it.