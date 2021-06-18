Portugal mayor: Protesters’ details were given to embassies

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Lisbon’s mayor says the city council in Portugal’s capital has for years provided foreign embassies with personal information about protesters who organize demonstrations outside their premises. Mayor Fernando Medina said the practice continued even after a new data protection law that took effect in 2018 made it illegal. Medina spoke Friday as he published the results of a preliminary internal audit into why the city council shared with Russian officials personal details of at least three Lisbon-based dissidents who organized a protest in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Medina said the audit found that the personal details of protesters were sent to embassies 52 times since 2018. He didn’t specify which embassies.