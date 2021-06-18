Remains found of wife of Danish priest charged with murder

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Denmark have confirmed the remains of a 43-year-old woman discovered this month belonged to the wife of a Danish Lutheran priest already facing charges in her death. Thomas Gotthard reported in October that his wife, Maria From Jakobsen, had left the couple’s home in a depressed state of mind. The 44-year-old priest was arrested three weeks later and charged with murder in April even though From Jakobsen’s body hadn’t been located. He was detained after investigators found hydrochloric acid and caustic soda in the home, as well as internet searches for words like “sea depth,” “suicide,” “disappeared” and “cleaning” on the couple’s computer.